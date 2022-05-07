Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of BAND traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,235. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

