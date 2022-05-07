Barclays Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 65

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

LON BOO opened at GBX 74.04 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.21).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

