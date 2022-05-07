Barclays Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $202.84.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

