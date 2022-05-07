Barclays Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.20

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

