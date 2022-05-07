Barclays Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.70 ($74.42).

G24 opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.87. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

