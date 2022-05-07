Barclays Reiterates “€830.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($863.16) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($869.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($821.05) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($842.11) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($715.79) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €780.92 ($822.02).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €561.90 ($591.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €623.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €673.38. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a one year high of €260.55 ($274.26).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

