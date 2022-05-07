Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

