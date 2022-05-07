Barings LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,419,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,822. The company has a market capitalization of $411.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

