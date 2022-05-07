Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,931,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. 1,539,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

