Barings LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.77. 2,921,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

