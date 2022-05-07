Barings LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 888,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

