Barings LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

