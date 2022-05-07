Barings LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

