Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.