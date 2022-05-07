Barings LLC Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $264.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.