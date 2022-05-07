Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 550.38.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

