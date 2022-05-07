Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.13 ($74.88).

ETR BAS opened at €47.44 ($49.93) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

