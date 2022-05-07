Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,745,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.