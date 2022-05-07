Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.