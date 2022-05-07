Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

