Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. 432,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

