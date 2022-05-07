Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. 9,393,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

