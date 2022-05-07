Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

