Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 1,277,650 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

