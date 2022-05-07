Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 466,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

