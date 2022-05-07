BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.41 EPS.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.91. 1,370,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Earnings History for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.