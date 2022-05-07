BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.41 EPS.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.91. 1,370,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

