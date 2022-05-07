BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.98

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.98 and traded as high as C$70.53. BCE shares last traded at C$69.04, with a volume of 2,102,538 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.12%.
BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
