Beacon (BECN) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $643,512.68 and approximately $13,068.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BGH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

