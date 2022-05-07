Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.20

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1492947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.