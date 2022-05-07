Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

