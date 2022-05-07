Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

BDX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.15. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

