BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,272,000.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.