Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Belden also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

