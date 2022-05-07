BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.82

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 2495923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.