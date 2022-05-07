Benchmark Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $72.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

