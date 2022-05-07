Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.58.
Shares of ON stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
