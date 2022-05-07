Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

