Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €340.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($344.21) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €322.25 ($339.21).

LIN opened at €289.50 ($304.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €283.60. Linde has a twelve month low of €236.75 ($249.21) and a twelve month high of €309.35 ($325.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.62.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

