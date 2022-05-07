BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. BerGenBio ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
About BerGenBio ASA (Get Rating)
