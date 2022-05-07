BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. BerGenBio ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get BerGenBio ASA alerts:

About BerGenBio ASA (Get Rating)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.