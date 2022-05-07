Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

BERY opened at $59.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

