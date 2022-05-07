Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 1,416,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

