Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Berry by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Berry by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

