Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

