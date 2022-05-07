BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BGCP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BGCP opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.67. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

