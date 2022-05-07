Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.08.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.