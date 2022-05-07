Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $36,270.32 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $36,270.32 and $22,325.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

