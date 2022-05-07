BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $19.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 5,107,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

