Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $190.65 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

