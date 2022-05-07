BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $12,414,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.