Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bird Global (Get Rating)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
