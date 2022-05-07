Birdchain (BIRD) Hits Market Cap of $106,789.12

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $106,789.12 and $680.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.89 or 1.00034518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00029769 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

